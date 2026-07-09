Kochi: Minister for Skill Development Shibu Baby John said that the true success of an entrepreneur lies in the ability to learn from failure and use those lessons to build stronger ventures. He was inaugurating the School of Future and welcoming its 2028 batch at Lulu IT Tower, SmartCity, Kakkanad.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister stressed that aspiring entrepreneurs should identify potential challenges before launching a venture and develop practical solutions to overcome them. Drawing from his own entrepreneurial journey, he advised young founders not to invest all their resources in a single venture, recalling a business failure that taught him valuable lessons about risk management and resilience.

The School of Future has been established with the vision of nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs and young leaders equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The institution is designed to prepare students for emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence, global markets and future-focused industries.

Its flagship PGP Plus MBA programme is offered through two specialised pathways, the Founders Track and the Management Track. The Founders Track is tailored for aspiring entrepreneurs and provides students with mentorship, incubation support and opportunities to raise investments for their ventures. The Management Track is aimed at students seeking successful corporate careers and offers placement opportunities with annual salary packages of up to ₹15 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tom M Joseph, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of the School of Future, said the institution is committed to empowering talented students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including Kochi, to become world-class entrepreneurs. He noted that the future world will be led by those who redefine technology and innovation, adding that the School of Future aspires to create such leaders.

Prof Venu Rajamony, former Ambassador and Chairman, Future Kerala Mission, Jain University, expressed confidence that the School of Future would play a significant role in strengthening Kerala's human capital and preparing young professionals to meet the challenges of an increasingly dynamic global economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also present at the inaugural function were Abdul Rehman, Director and COO, Lulu IT Park and Infrastructure Group; Akshay Muralidharan and Coomar Prantik Barua, Co-founders of the School of Future and Prof J Letha, Pro Vice Chancellor of Jain University.