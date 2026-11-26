The prices of gold are witnessing frequent and steep falls in recent times, with the rate of a sovereign dropping to ₹92,320 after remaining above the ₹1 lakh mark just last week. However, this sharp decline has not brought relief to everyone, particularly those who pledged their gold to secure loans.

Over the past week, ordinary people who have taken gold loans are receiving calls from banks and other lenders, asking them to remit additional money or pledge more gold to bridge the shortfall caused by the fall in prices.

Premkumar, a native of Kottayam with a gold loan, received a call from his lender asking him to pay additional money against the pledged asset.

"I was asked to pay an additional ₹10,000 over and above the monthly instalment of ₹4,000 that I have been paying towards the loan. They told me that otherwise, I would receive a payment notice, and failure to comply could eventually result in the gold being auctioned," he said.

I pledged my gold through legal means. Now I am being asked to pay additional money over and above what I am already paying. Anamma Joseph, Ettumanoor

Annamma Joseph of Ettumanoor, who pledged two sovereigns of gold a few months ago, told Onmanorama that she had received a call asking her to pay more than the usual amount.

"What did we do to make gold prices fall? I pledged my gold through legal means. Now I am being asked to pay additional money over and above what I am already paying. Where am I supposed to get that money from?" she asked.

Her concerns reflect the predicament faced by many borrowers who have little control over fluctuations in gold prices. The underlying question, however, remains: why should ordinary people bear the brunt of a fall in the market value of gold?

RBI's LTV ratio: The pain for commoners

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed strict norms governing the amount that lenders can advance against pledged gold. The Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio for gold loans ranges from 75% to 85%, depending on the loan category. This means lenders can extend loans only up to the prescribed percentage of the gold's market value at the time of valuation.

The current predicament has emerged following the sharp fall in gold prices. As the market value of the pledged gold declines, the value of the collateral held by banks and other lenders also falls. Consequently, the LTV ratio of existing loans can rise beyond the permissible limit.

Lenders then approach borrowers to repay part of the outstanding principal or provide additional collateral to bring the LTV ratio back within the prescribed limits.

"As gold prices fall, the margin amount (the difference between the value of the pledged gold and the loan amount) decreases. We issue notices to customers asking them to remit the required amount so that the LTV ratio can be maintained. However, the general tendency to remit such amounts has declined now," a senior official of a prominent gold loan company in Keralam told Onmanorama.

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The official said lenders issue notices to customers and generally give them a specified time (depending on the policy of lenders) to repay the specified amount and regularise their accounts.

"If customers fail to respond to the notices or repay the amount, we proceed with auctioning the gold. If the amount realised through the auction is insufficient to recover the outstanding loan, the customer will have to repay the balance," he said.

However, such a situation can have wider consequences for borrowers. Apart from losing their pledged gold, they could also see their CIBIL scores affected, potentially making it difficult for them to secure loans in the future.

These are precisely the concerns shared by Premkumar and Annamma. "I am going to speak to the lender and see what they have to say. If they are not willing to extend the repayment deadline, I will have to take another loan just to pay this one off," Premkumar said.

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Emotional value over monetary value

For a majority of ordinary Indians, gold is more than just an asset. It often carries emotional and traditional significance, with jewellery and ornaments passed down through generations. When they need money, pledging gold is one of the first options many turn to.

For small-scale lenders in Keralam, the current price correction presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

"There is a trend now of people taking back their gold from large lenders and pledging it with us. We offer lower interest rates than they do," said Alvin Jose, proprietor of Chaithanya Finance in Kumaranalloor and district treasurer of the All Kerala Private Bankers Association (AKPBA).

Alvin said ordinary customers generally pledge only small quantities of gold, depending on their immediate financial needs. "Gold carries emotional weight for them. It may have been bought with their savings or passed down through generations. So, even if they pledge it, they will do everything possible to get it back," he said.

He added that he does not pressurise customers to pay large sums to maintain the LTV ratio. Instead, he asks them to pay whatever they can while ensuring that the required ratio is maintained.

"I generally do not lend more than 75% of the value of the gold. Moreover, I also keep a limit on the number of loans I give out," he said, explaining his strategy to stay afloat during the crisis.

Banks say temporary crisis

Major players in the sector maintain that the current situation is temporary.

"The majority of gold loans have tenures ranging from three to 12 months. These are predominantly short-term loans, which enable the sector to assess and manage risks in a timely manner," said K R Bijimon, CEO of Muthoot Finance.

Cooperative banks in Keralam are another major source of gold loans in the state. "We periodically ask our customers to repay the interest and renew their gold pledges. The majority of customers renew their loans every three months," an official of a cooperative bank in Kottayam district said.

However, the official cautioned that a prolonged fall in gold prices could make the situation difficult for both lenders and borrowers.

"If the price decline continues, this may not end well and could develop into a major crisis. It will be difficult for banks to manage such huge losses. From the customers' point of view, too, the situation will be difficult," he said.