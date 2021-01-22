Major explosion kills at least 10 at quarry in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Bengaluru: An explosion of a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, killed at least ten people in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday night and sent shockwaves in neighbouring areas, police said.

The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10:30pm, sending shockwaves not only in Shivamogga, but also in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

The incident took place in Abbalagere village located along the Shivamogga-Hanagal state highway, which passes through Savalunga and Shikaripura.

Shikaripura, 290 km from Bengaluru, is the home constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"The incident took place in a stone crushing unit, where generally at least 50 boxes of mining explosive material is stored," the police said.

The impact of the blast was such that a huge crater of 5 km was created and due to the subsequent heat, the rescue operations could not be started, a police officer told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, another source in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) told IANS that a lorry carrying mining explosive material exploded due to which, a loud sound along with earthquake-like vibrations was experienced across Shivamogga district in Karnataka at around 10:20pm.

The police said that they have not been able to confirm whether lorry was carrying explosive material yet as none of the rescue operation team is able reach to a place where the blast has occurred.

"Heat is so much that nobody is able to go there and the smell of explosive material that has spread to about nearly 8-10 km has not subsided. Once the heat and smell reduce, the rescue teams can enter there. We have sealed the entire area and keeping a close watch on it," a police officer said.

So strong was the blast that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks, said an eye-witnesses.

As the jolt was mistaken to have been caused by an earthquake, geologists were contacted, who ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories.

"There was no earthquake. But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits," a police officer told PTI.

The victims were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining when the explosion occurred. The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition.

Senior district and police officials including the superintendent of police of Shivamogga have rushed to the spot.

(With PTI & IANS inputs)