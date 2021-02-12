Assertion that Indian territory in Ladakh up to Finger 4 is 'false': Govt

New Delhi: India has not "conceded" any territory to China by firming up an agreement on the disengagement process in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, and other outstanding "problems" including in Depsang, Hot Springs ad Gogra will be taken up at the upcoming talks between military commanders of the two countries, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The statement by the ministry came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government has "ceded" Indian territory to China and raised questions over the agreement on the disengagement process.

The ministry also dubbed as "categorically false" the assertion that Indian territory is up to Finger 4 in the Pangong Tso area, adding the permanent posts of both sides in the area are "longstanding and well-established".

China and India on Thursday began their synchronized disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, bringing to an end the nine-month-long stand-off between the two Asian giants.

"India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement. On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo," the ministry said in the strongly-worded statement.

At a press conference, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "ceding" Indian territory to China, saying why Indian troops are moving back from Indian territory of Finger 4 to Finger 3.

The mountain spurs in the region are referred to as Fingers.

"Even the Line of Actual Control, as per the Indian perception, is at Finger 8, not at Finger 4. That is why India has persistently maintained the right to patrol up to Finger 8, including in the current understanding with China," it added.

Permanent posts of both sides at the north bank of Pangong Tso are longstanding and well-established. On the Indian side, it is Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and on the Chinese side, east of Finger 8, the ministry added.

The current agreement, the ministry said, provides for cessation of forward deployment by both sides and continued deployment at these permanent posts.

The ministry said effective safeguarding of the country's national interest and territory in the Eastern Ladakh sector has taken place as the government has reposed "full faith" in the capabilities of the armed forces.

"Those who doubt the achievements made possible by the sacrifices of our military personnel are actually disrespecting them," it said.

Besides Gandhi, people on social media had also raised questions over India deciding to keep its troops in Finger 3.

Last year, the Chinese military built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between Finger 4 and 8 and had blocked all Indian patrols beyond Finger 4, triggering strong reaction from the Indian Army.

In the nine rounds of military talks, India was specifically insisted on withdrawal of Chinese troops from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the North bank of Pangong Lake.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)