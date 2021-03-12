Govt hospitals told to intensify vaccination drive

New Delhi: The Union health ministry has directed all government hospitals to conduct vaccination drives for at least four days a week.

The vaccination drive should not affect other services of the hospital, the ministry said. Private hospitals have not been fixed any specific time for vaccination.

The ministry said the dip in numbers of people accepting the vaccine in some days was not a matter of concern. The country has the capacity to vaccinate 20 lakh people a day.

Government-owned public health facilities have been leading the vaccination drive in the country. They have collectively administered over 71 per cent doses, compared to 29 per cent dispensed by private hospitals.

Vaccine to cost less

The health ministry is in talks with firms to slash the price of vaccines. The plan is to bring the price below Rs 150 from the current Rs 200.

No vaccine-linked death

Though 40 people have died after vaccination, there is no confirmation that the vaccines have caused the deaths, the health ministry said.

The national council is examining each death, the ministry added.

Covishield in demand

A majority of the people received Covishield, the vaccine by the Serum Institute of India. More than 2.5 crore people received the vaccine in the country till Thursday evening. Only 311 out of the 19 lakh people who received Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin reported negative symptoms.

Both the vaccines would be administered the same manner, and a letter of consent won’t be henceforth necessary.