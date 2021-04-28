Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam

Massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam
Representational image: Andrey VP/Shutterstock
PTI
Published: April 28, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Topic | India

Guwahati/Shillong/Jalpaiguri: A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state, officials said.

Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, they said.

The quake hit Sonitpur district at 7.51 am, they added.

RELATED ARTICLES

It was followed by two more jerks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes at 7.58 am and 8.01 am, respectively.

Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic.

Many buildings in Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur, Guwahati and other places developed cracks.

Detailed reports are awaited regarding casualty.  

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.