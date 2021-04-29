Malayalam
Now, reschedule your vaccination booking slot. How to go about it?

Published: April 29, 2021

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 is set to intensify as younger age groups too are now eligible. Online booking of vaccination slots has been made mandatory again after briefly allowing for the walk-in mode. Now, the dedicated portal, CoWIN, allows the rescheduling of the date for vaccination or the centre even after registering for the immunization jab earlier.

The rescheduling option is helpful to those who cannot stick to the registered schedule. The option, however, is open only till a day before the booked date of vaccination.

The shortage of vaccination has often been leading to the cancellation of time slots, requiring rescheduling for making a new appointment. If cancelled, it will be informed through an SMS.

How to reschedule

Log on to selfregistration.cowin.gov.in using your mobile or computer, and provide your cellphone number used to book the time slot. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent as SMS to the mobile phone. Provide the OTP in the corresponding field in the next window and choose the ‘Verify’ option.

An option, ‘Action’ will be seen against the name, and the calendar below helps to “Reschedule Appointment.’

Opening the ‘Menu’ will lead you to the rescheduling page. Choose a new date and centre, and click ‘Book’. Once you ‘Confirm’, the page will display the ‘Appointment Successful’ message. The new time slot will be texted to the registered mobile phone number, and you can download the appointment slip. 

