Mamata's brother, undergoing COVID-19 treatment, dies

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee standing besides a mirror singing song with others during an event to mark the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, Sunday, May 9, 2021. PTI
PTI
Published: May 15, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Topic | India

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brother Ashim Banerjee, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, died on Saturday morning, his family members said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo's brother, popular as 'Kalida' among locals in his residential area of Kalighat, breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital, they said.

He had tested positive for coronavirus nearly a month ago and was admitted since then, an official of the medical establishment said.

