After black & white fungus, yellow fungus reported in India

New Delhi: After black fungus and white fungus, a case of yellow fungus has been reported in the country.

A 45-year-old Covid patient undergoing treatment at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has yellow fungus infection, according to ENT doctor B P Tyagi. Dr Tyagi also pointed out that the same patient had symptoms of the black and white fungus.

Yellow fungus has not been reported anywhere else in India. But the Health Ministry has warned against creating any confusion over the fungal infection.

The patient, who was under treatment, got the fungal infection while recovering from Covid. Swelling developed on one side of the face. The eye was also partially shut and there was bleeding from the nose. In the subsequent test, the fungal infection was detected. These symptoms are similar to that of black fungus.

However, Ghaziabad chief medical officer N K Gupta has said that yellow fungus has not been confirmed.

‘Yellow fungus dangerous’

Dr P B Tyagi has said that yellow fungus is more dangerous. The symptoms are lethargy, loss of appetite, and weight loss. In severe cases, the fungal infection can lead to slow healing of wounds and affect the functioning of the organs. Poor hygiene and unhygienic food could be the causes for the disease.