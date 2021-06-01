Delhi Police suspend Sushil Kumar's arms licence

New Delhi: Nine days after two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, Delhi Police have suspended his arms licence.



Delhi Police have sent notice to Kumar to cancel his arms licence that was issued to him in 2012.



The source said that as of now the arms licence of Kumar has been suspended and in the notice, Police have asked why his arms licence should not be cancelled.



The notice was sent to his home directly.



Dhankar was killed on the night of May 4 during a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium.



Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell sleuths from Delhi on May 24 along with his aide Ajay after staying on the run for 18 days.



On Sunday, Crime Branch sleuths took Sushil Kumar to Uttarakhand's Haridwar to probe where he took shelter during his run. The police team also tried to find Kumar's clothes and mobile phone in Haridwar.



Till date, Delhi Police have arrested nine people in connection with the case.



Kumar had won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.