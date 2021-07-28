Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai, a senior BJP leader was sworn-in as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at a function held in the Glass House of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Basavaraj Bommai took oath in the name of God.

Hailing from socialist philosophy and now married to BJP principles, Bommai's political journey marked a new milestone as he took oath as the Chief Minister. Bommai completed 60 years on January 28.

Though he is sworn in as 30th chief minister of Karnataka, he also would be considered as 23rd chief minister as many have sworn in as chief minister multiple times. Bommai, a mechanical engineer, is also the third chief minister from Mumbai-Karnataka region after his father S R Bommai and Jagadish Shettar. It's the second time of a father-son duo becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka, after H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy.

Hundreds of people thronged outside Raj Bhavan and cheered for him. The police and security personnel had a tough time in controlling the crowd, while Basavaraj Bommai entered Raj Bhavan. Bommai's family members were at the Raj Bhavan before Bommai reached to witness the celebration.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by the Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Kishan Reddy, appointed as observers by the BJP parliamentary board, outgoing chief minister B S Yediyurappa, all top leaders of the state. Barring senior Congress leader R V Deshpande, opposition leaders remained absent.

Ending the heightened suspense, the Karnataka BJP legislature party on Tuesday evening had elected Basavaraj Bommai as its new leader to succeed outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa stepped down as the Chief Minister on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka is a close confidante of Yediyurappa and, according to party sources, there is clear stamp of the veteran BJP leader in this succession plan.

He attained prominence after the 300 kilometer long Padayatra between Kalasa and Nargund demanding implementation of Kalasa-Banduri project. He was also closely connected with former union minister George Fernandes.

Bommai is a three time MLA from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district and has been MLC twice.

Bommai was Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers which was dissolved on Monday.

Ahead of the swearing-in, Bommai met Yediyurappa, also leaders from the centre- Pradhan, Reddy and Singh.

