Salem: A NEET candidate committed suicide ahead of the entrance exam in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

A native of Salem Mettoor, Dhanush (18), was found hanging at his house on Sunday morning.

Dhanush had attempted NEET twice unsuccessfully.

His family said that the boy was under intense pressure and that he was worried about succeeding in the exam.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate, 2021, was held on Sunday, September 12. The Supreme Court had refused to NEET-UG examination, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.

Tamil Nadu had witnessed widespread protests following the death of a NEET candidate in 2018.