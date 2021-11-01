Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Manohar Parrikar's son stakes claim to Panaji seat

PTI
Published: November 01, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Utpal Parrikar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Utpal Parrikar following the demise of Manohar Parrikar in 2019. File photo: PTI
Topic | India

Panaji: Utpal Parrikar, the son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, on Monday said he wanted to contest his maiden election from Panaji Assembly seat, which was represented by his father, as a BJP nominee.

"I have already conveyed to the party about my desire to contest (polls) from Panaji, he told reporters.

When asked whether he would contest as an Independent candidate in the event of BJP denying him a ticket for the polls, due next February, Utpal said, I am confident that the party will give me a ticket. I am holding talks with them. I am in constant touch with BJP".

RELATED ARTICLES

Panaji constituency had been represented by the Parrikar senior multiple times in the past.

The BJP lost the Panaji seat to Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate in the by-election held after the death of Manohar Parrikar in 2019. Monserrate later joined BJP along with nine other MLAs of Congress.

Utpal Parrikar, a businessman with a Master's degree from the US, had announced his intention to join politics soon after his father's death in March 2019.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.