Bypoll Results: BJP, allies gain in Assam; Congress wins 3 seats in Himachal

Guwahati: The ruling BJP and its ally UPPL secured one seat each in the Assam by-polls and the two parties are leading in the other three seats as well on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain, who switched over from the Congress, won the Thowra seat by a margin of 30,561, while United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) nominee Jiron Basumatary pocketed the Gossaigaon constituency by a margin of 28,252 votes.

HP Bypolls: Cong wins three assembly seats

Shimla: In a setback to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the opposition Congress won all three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and is leading in Mandi Lok Sabha seat where bypolls were held on October 30.

The Congress retained Fatehpur and Arki Assembly seats while it wrested Jubbal-Kotkhai seat from the BJP, according to poll results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Congress is also ahead in Mandi, where BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma had won by a whopping 4,05,000 votes in the last Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Congress candidates Bhawani Singh Pathania, Sanjay and Rohit Thakur have won from Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies, respectively.

Haryana bypolls: INLD's Abhay Chautala wins

Chandigarh: INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala defeated BJP's Gobind Kanda with a margin of over 6,700 votes in Haryana's Ellenabad Assembly bypolls on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal finished third in the elections, the voting for which took place on October 30.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate secured nearly 66,000 votes, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chautala in January resigned as the MLA from the seat in protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws.

Karnataka bypolls: Ruling BJP wins Sindgi, Cong registers victory in Hangal

Bengaluru: In what is being seen as a bittersweet result for the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka, the saffron party has won the Sindgi assembly segment, but lost the Hangal seat to Congress, in the bypolls held on October 30.

According to results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, Ramesh Bhusanur of BJP won in Sindgi seat by a margin of 31,185 votes, by securing 93,865 votes, while his closest rival Congress' Ashok Managuli secured 62,680 votes.

In Hangal, Congress' Srinivas Mane won by a margin of 7,373 votes, securing 87,490 votes, while his closest rival Shivaraj Sajjanar of BJP bagged 80,117 votes.

JD(S)' Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindgi and Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal came a distant third, by securing 4,353 and 927 votes respectively.

The bypolls for two seats was necessitated as they had fallen vacant, following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

TMC roller-coasts to record victory in previously BJP-held Dinhata

Kolkata:The TMC on Tuesday roller-coasted to victory in Dinhata assembly seat which its Minister of State for Home Nishith Paramanik had won earlier this year, by a record margin of 1,64,089 votes in assembly by-elections held last Saturday. The ruling party also retained the Khardah assembly segment by winning the seat by an impressive margin of 93,832 votes. In the Dinhata assembly seat in Coochbehar, TMC's Udayan Guha secured votes 1,14,086 votes, whereas BJP's Palash Rana, the nearest rival, garnered mere 20,254 votes.

Bihar bypolls: JD(U) retains Kusheshwar Asthan

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Tuesday retained the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat, defeating the nearest rival, of Lalu Prasad's RJD, by a comfortable margin of more than 12,000 votes.

JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hazari, the death of whose father had necessitated the by-election, polled 58,882 votes. RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti secured 47,184 votes.

Rajasthan bypolls: Congress wins Dhariawad Assembly seat by 18,725 votes

Jaipur: Congress candidate Nagraj Meena on Tuesday won the Dhariawad Assembly seat in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district by a margin of 18,725 votes.

Meena defeated his nearest rival and Independent candidate Thawarchand, according to the result declared by the Election Commission.