UP government terminates service of Dr Kafeel Khan after 4-year battle

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has terminated the services of Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician with the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

After a government spokesman confirmed the news, Dr Khan took to social media, posing a question on whether the decision was just as he had been given a clean chit over allegations of medical negligence and corruption.

63 kids died 'cos the govt didn't pay the O2 suppliers



8 Doctors,employees got suspended -7 reinstated



inspite of getting clean chit on charges of medical negligence & corruption -I got terminated



Parents-Still awaiting Justice



justice ? Injustice?



U decide 🙏🤲 pic.twitter.com/t7ZFeU4JYf — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) November 11, 2021

Dr Khan and seven others were suspended in August 2017 when more than 60 children died following oxygen disruption at the BRD hospital.

Even though the other doctors were reinstated, the state government booked Dr Khan on charges of making inflammatory speeches during the anti-CAA protests.

Dr Khan reportedly said that he was waiting for the formal termination order. "I will continue to fight for justice and will challenge the order in court," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came out in support of Dr Khan. The Indian National Congress General Secretary tweeted in Hindi that the dismissal of Dr Kafeel Khan by the UP government was "motivated by ill-will".

She reminded the government that it was motivated by an agenda of hatred. "But the government should keep in mind that it is not above the constitution."

(With agency inputs)