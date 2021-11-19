Rains lash TN, Puducherry as depression crosses coast

Chennai: The depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. More rains and winds with high speed for the next 24 hours are predicted in specific areas on the eastern coast.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority informed that the state will not be affected by the adverse weather situation. However, isolated rains are expected in various parts of Kerala for two more days.

"The Depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu, adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai during 3-4 AM on Friday, the 19th November 2021," the IMD said in an update on its official Twitter handle.

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Karnataka on Friday.

Besides, squally winds reaching up to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next the 24 hours and decrease gradually thereafter, the IMD statement added.

Holiday in Chennai, other parts of TN

Overnight rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, prompting the authorities to announce holidays for schools, even as it was the case with many other districts as well.

In the last 24 hours, all the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu witnessed showers and the state average rainfall was 28.9 mm, with the western district of Tirupur recording the highest of 64.71 mm, it said.

Excess water from the four reservoirs meeting the drinking water requirements of Chennai, and ranging between 700 and 7021 cusecs was being released.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have been stationed in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to meet relief and rescue needs.

In Chennai, traffic diversions were in place for civic workers to undertake various works, police said, adding people have not been affected by the rains.

Water stagnation on Puducherry roads

In neighbouring Puducherry, normal life was hit on Thursday following incessant rains since last night.

Several residential colonies and streets in and around Puducherry were inundated.

The union territory recorded 13.8 cm rainfall between 8.30 AM and 1 PM on Thursday. Schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal remained closed due to the incessant showers.