Six killed in boiler explosion at chemical factory in UP

PTI
Published: June 04, 2022 05:40 PM IST
In this photograph released by ANI, fire fighters can be seen dousing the fire inside the factory.
Topic | India

Hapur (UP): At least six workers died after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Some other workers suffered injuries in the explosion that took place at the factory located in the Dholana area of the district. Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to the officials.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office stated in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families, the CM's office tweeted.

UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that six workers died in the explosion at the factory's boiler.

May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish speedy recovery to the injured, the minister tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

