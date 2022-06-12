Sonia admitted to hospital due to post-Covid issues

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"We thank all the Congressmen and women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added.

Earlier, sources at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors.

Gandhi (75) tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.