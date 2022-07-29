Above 17 years? You can apply in advance to get enrolled in voters’ list

New Delhi: The Election Commission has decided to allow citizens above the age of 17 years to apply in advance to get enrolled in the voters' list. They would be included in the list when they turn 18.

Instead of allowing only those who are 18 years old as on January 1 of a particular year to enroll, enrollment will now be allowed every three months for those who have turned 17. As per this, citizens attaining 18 years by the first of January, April, July, and October can file advance applications.

Currently, if the citizen is not 18 years old on January 1, they would have to wait till the next year to apply.

The modified registration forms would come into force from August 1. All applications received before August 1 this year would be considered along with the old forms. No need to apply in the new form.

Linking with Aadhaar

To link the voter card with the Aadhaar, a provision has been included in the modified form seeking Aadhaar details. For collecting the Aadhaar number of the existing voters, a new form - 6B- has also been introduced.

The application would not be rejected or entries removed from the electoral roll for not providing the Aadhaar number.

Parties can file applications too

The Commission has allowed the booth-level agents of recognised political parties to submit the applications in bulk. But one agent cannot submit more than 10 forms in a day. Also, at the time of filing claims and objections, verifications should be held if one agent submits over 30 applications. An affidavit on the particulars of the application form should also be submitted.