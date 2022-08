Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi's mother, Paolo Maino, has passed away.

Veteran leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the news of her demise.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

Ms Maino had been staying with other other daughters in Italy.

(to be updated)