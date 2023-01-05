Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

11 Omicron sub-variants found during testing of int'l travellers: Sources

PTI
Published: January 05, 2023 02:59 PM IST
India reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases cross 1-lakh mark
A medic collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, at Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found during testing of international travellers between December 24 and January 3, and all these variants have been earlier reported in India, official sources said on Thursday.

Of the 19,227 international travellers tested during the period, 124 were found Covid positive, they said, adding that all of them were put in isolation.

The sources said that of the 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received of which XBB, including XBB.1, was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.

RELATED ARTICLES

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged citizens not to panic unnecessarily but remain alert and follow the directives issued by the government.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.