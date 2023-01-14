Gadkari receives threat calls, security upped

Nagpur: Security was beefed up at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office here after an unidentified person made threat calls, police said. Three threat calls were received at Gadkari's public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, an official said. "We are working to identify the caller," the senior police official added.



The unknown caller reportedly made extortion demands and issued death threats targeting Gadkari - who is currently in Nagpur for the Makar Sankranti festival -- before disconnecting abruptly.

The Minister's office staff immediately informed the local police and senior officers, along with their teams, have reached there to investigate.