Brahmapuram: Union Health Minister seeks report, promises support

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday he has sought a report on the Brahmapuram fire from the Kerala government.

Mandaviya has said the Centre will support the state government "to ensure public health measures".

"Have asked Kerala State Government to submit a report on the incident of fire at Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi," Mandaviya tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the Ernakulam district administration said toxic fumes that spread from the yard for nearly 12 days have been snuffed out.

Ernakulam District Collector NSK Umesh provided an update to the Central Pollution Control Board after meeting with its Regional Director Dr J Chandrababu.

The Collector said a Medical Specialty Response Centre will become operational on Tuesday. Five mobile medical units will also be deployed, he said.

A door-to-door health survey will also be launched on Tuesday with the help of 202 specially trained ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, the Collector said.

The fire broke out at the 110-acre waste dump yard on March 2. While the fire was put out after a week, the smoke did not settle down until Monday. The Collector said that as it was a smoldering fire, the site will be observed for the next 48 hours for any recurring flares.

In a statement, district authorities said 200 firefighters, 18 excavator operators, 68 civil defence members, 55 city corporation officials, 48 Home Guards, five personnel from the Navy, two from BPCL, three from CIAL and four from the Revenue department were deployed for the exercise.