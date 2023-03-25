Congress tries to encash case against Rahul in Karnataka polls: BJP

Patna: Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday dismissed the allegations against the party over Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case. He claimed that the case and the subsequent disqualification are not linked to Adani Group issue.Rahul Gandhi made the defamatory remarks way back in 2019, Prasad said.



Talking to reporters here soon after Gandhi's press conference in Delhi, Prasad also alleged that the Congress did not press into service its battery of lawyers to immediately obtain a stay on Gandhi's conviction by a Gujarat court with a view to encash the issue in the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka.

The former union minister also charged Gandhi with having been abusive, not critical in his utterances about the Modi surname which led to the defamation suit.

He asserted that the Congress leader had insulted OBCs, an issue that will be taken up in all earnestness by the BJP across the country.

