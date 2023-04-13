Malayalam
India sees sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with over 10,000 new infections

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2023 10:21 AM IST
The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections. Photo: Manorama
New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry data reveals that India witnessed the highest single-day rise of coronavirus cases in nearly eight months with 10,158 new cases reported. The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed. India reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.
(With PTI inputs)

