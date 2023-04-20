5 soldiers killed as army truck catches fire in J&K

Jammu: In a shocking incident, an army truck carrying soliders caught fire leaving five dead on the spot at Poonch here on Thursday. According to reports, the vehicle caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot.



An Army official said the incident took place at around 3 pm.

"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J&K), caught fire," he said.

"In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," he said.

It is not immediately known how the vehicle caught fire.

(With PTI inputs)