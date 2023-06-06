Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

BBC under-reported Rs40 crore income, broadcaster accepts fault in email to CBDT

Our Correspondent
Published: June 06, 2023 02:25 PM IST Updated: June 06, 2023 05:24 PM IST
INDIA-BBC
A cameraman works outside a building having BBC offices, where income tax officials are conducting a search, in New Delhi, India, February 14, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Topic | India

New Delhi: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has apparently confessed to under-reporting income in India.

According to media reports, in an emailed communication to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the BBC admitted that it has under-reported approximately Rs40 crore of income in its tax returns .

The Income-Tax department had in February surveyed BBC office premises in Delhi.

RELATED ARTICLES

The CBDT, the administrative body for the I-T department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a FEMA case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations.

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.