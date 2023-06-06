BBC under-reported Rs40 crore income, broadcaster accepts fault in email to CBDT

New Delhi: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has apparently confessed to under-reporting income in India.

According to media reports, in an emailed communication to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the BBC admitted that it has under-reported approximately Rs40 crore of income in its tax returns .

The Income-Tax department had in February surveyed BBC office premises in Delhi.

The CBDT, the administrative body for the I-T department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a FEMA case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations.

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).