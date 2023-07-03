Malayalam
Army rescues 5 youths kidnapped by militant outfit in Manipur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 11:10 AM IST Updated: July 03, 2023 11:52 AM IST
The Kuki militants reportedly abducted the youth on Saturday evening. Photo: IANS
Topic | India

Imphal: Five youths belonging to the Meitei community were rescued by The Army and Assam Rifles troopers after they were abducted by Kuki militants two days ago, official sources said.

An official in Imphal said on Sunday that the Army and the Assam Rifles soldiers rescued the five youths from Gwaltabi village under the Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district.

The Kuki militants reportedly abducted the youths on Saturday evening when they were travelling in an auto rickshaw.

However, the Kuki militants claimed that as part of the greater interest of peace and communal harmony they released five youths.

(With IANS inputs)

