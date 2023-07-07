Malayalam
News

Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2023 03:44 PM IST
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at his residence in New Delhi on June 14, 2023. Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain
Topic | India

New Delhi: BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is summoned by the Delhi court on Friday in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The court said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The city police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.  

(With PTI inputs)

