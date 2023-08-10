Metei woman alleges she was gang-raped by Kuki men on May 3

Imphal: A woman belonging to the Metei community in Maipur has come forward claiming that she was gang-raped by a group of Kuki men on May 3, the day ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state.

The 37-year-old married woman from Churachandpur district filed the FIR and a separate detailed complaint at the Bishnupur women's police station on Thursday, providing details of the horrific incident that took place on May 3.

The non-tribal woman alleged that she was severely assaulted and gang-raped on May 3 when she, her family members and neighbours were trying to flee from their homes after a mob attacked and burnt down their houses at Churachandpur, one of the worst hit districts in Manipur amid the ongoing violence.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted after the registration of the FIR.

The woman said in her complaint: “Five to six people got hold of me and started verbally abusing and assaulting me. Despite my resistance, I was forcefully pinned down.

"After this, they started sexually assaulting me... They inserted their fingers into my private part in a violent manner. There was no help coming from anybody despite my cries for help.

"Thereafter, some more men joined them. At that time, I lost consciousness. Later, when I regained my senses, I found myself in a house surrounded by some Meitei people.”

According to the police in Imphal, the women's police station in Bishnupur has forwarded the case to Churachandpur police station for further investigation.

“I carried my niece on my back and also held my two sons and started running from the spot along with my sister-in-law. She was also carrying a baby on her back and running ahead of me.

"Then I stumbled and fell down on the road and was unable to get up after running about half a kilometre from my home. My sister-in-law came back running towards me and picked up my niece from my back and ran along with my two sons,” the complaint said.

The victim also said that she did not disclose the incident earlier to save herself and her family's honour and dignity, and to safeguard themselves from social ostracism.

The woman was treated at the Regional Institute of Medical Science and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science, both in Imphal.

“Now, I have decided to come forward and file this complaint since I started realising the trauma and suffering that I went through because of the heinous crimes committed against me without any fault of mine. Adequate punishment should be given to the culprits for sexually and physically assaulting me in the most horrific manner.

"So, I am disclosing my ordeal and all the facts since I feel morally obliged to report this ghastly crime,” the woman stated.

Last month, a horrific video of two Kuki women being paraded naked on a road by a group of Metei men in Manipur on May 4 was shared widely on social media, drawing nationwide condemnation and calls for action. So far, nine accused persons seen in the video have been arrested.

The Supreme Court had also criticised the Manipur government on this issue.

(With inputs from IANS.)