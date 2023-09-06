NIA arrests absconding leader of IS Thrissur module in Chennai

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the absconding leader of the IS Thrissur module from Chennai, thus foiling his plans to flee the country.

Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, the Ameer of the Thrissur-based IS module, was apprehended by NIA’s Fugitive Tracking Team.

The accused, who had been on the run and hiding out at various places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the past several weeks, had planned to escape abroad by using forged documents. NIA sources said he was planning to escape to Nepal.

"Incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized from Siyed Nabeel, who is the third accused to be arrested in the case since July," said the NIA.

In July, NIA had tracked and arrested one Ashif alias Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf from his hideout near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu.

The NIA, which had registered the case on July 11, based on credible information under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act, has found that the Thrissur-based IS module had been conspiring to commit terror acts in Kerala.

It had been conducting recces besides raising funds for furthering IS activities through a series of illegal activities, including dacoities, in the state.

