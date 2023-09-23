Fire breaks out in Humsafar Express, all passengers safe

Valsad: A fire broke out in the generator coach and an adjoining passenger car of the Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train shortly after it left Valsad railway station in Gujarat Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The train was brought to a halt and all the passengers deboarded with no one reported injured, they said.

“A fire broke out in Tiruchchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Humsafar Express around 2 pm soon after it left Valsad station towards Surat,” said a railway official.

The flames erupted in the power coach, likely due to a short circuit, and spread to the adjoining B1 coach, said Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela, adding that the fire was now under control.