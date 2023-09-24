Malayalam
Minor girl abducted, raped for three months; accused arrested in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Published: September 24, 2023 04:48 PM IST
Sexual Abuse | Rape | Assault | Representational image (Photo - Istockphoto/rudall30)
Representational image. Photo: Istockphoto/rudall30
Topic | India

Ballia: Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl here and raping her for three months.

Pawan Bind on May 28 allegedly abducted the minor and took her to Surat in Gujarat. She was rescued from Ballia's Gadwar on August 28, the police said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered in the matter on charges of rape and kidnapping under IPC and the POCSO Act.

In her statement to the police, the girl claimed that she was taken to Gujarat by the accused, where he illegally married and raped her for three months, a police officer said.

She was later brought to Ballia again following which she was rescued by the police. The accused was arrested from the Bisukia Road area on Saturday, the officer added. 

