At least 4 dead, over 100 injured as Northeast Express train derails in Bihar's Buxar

Patna: At least four passengers died and over 100 sustained injuries after several coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed at Buxar in Bihar on Wednesday night.

Anshul Agarwal, District Magistrate of Buxar, has confirmed the death of four passengers. At least four coaches of the Express derailed and the cause is yet to be known.

"Between 80 to 100 were injured and treated at PHC Raghunathpur. The condition of 15-20 patients is understood to be critically injured, they have been shifted to AIIMS," Agarwal told mediapersons.

According to East Central Railway, the 12506 Northeast Express derailed around 9.35 p.m. near Raghunathpur Railway station in Buxar.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that NDRF, SDRF, district administration and railway officials were joined by people of the locality in the rescue operations.

In June this year, at least 293 people died and over 800 injured after a triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore.

(to be updated)