Ram Temple inauguration event 'death knell of secularism' in India: CPM

The CPM has called the Ram Temple consecration ceremony (pran pratishtha) helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the sounding of the 'death knell of secularism' in India.

A critical take on the Hindu ritual held in Ayodhya on January 22 headlines a communique issued by the CPM after its Central Committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, CPM, shared the communique, which states that the 'whole function' in Ayodhya was “a direct violation of the fundamental principle of the governance of India as reiterated by the Supreme Court, which is that the State under the Constitution should have no religious affiliation or preference”.

The CPM has reiterated that the Ayodhya event was aimed at 'political and electoral gains'. The communist party has criticised the RSS/BJP for mounting a massive nationwide campaign in the run-up to the event, including public screenings, holidays for educational institutions and shutting of central government offices.

“This event also signals that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 which mandates that the status quo of all religious places except Ayodhya, will remain the same as it was on August 15, 1947, will now be put in cold storage.

“The disputes in Kashi and Mathura have once again surfaced with a degree of judicial connivance. Modi profusely thanked the Supreme Court for its Ayodhya Verdict,” the CPM communique stated.

Hindutva communal consolidation and CAA

According to the CPM, the BJP wins in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were “mainly due to the consolidation of the Hindutva communal vote combined with a pernicious exploitation of caste sentiments”.

The country has witnessed widespread protests following the enactment of CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)) in December 2019. Several states passed resolutions to scrap the CAA, beginning with the Left-ruled Kerala.

With the CAA back on the agenda after Union Minister Shantanu Thakur recently said that the Centre will implement it within a week, the CPM has alleged intention to polarise the country communally.

"Since December 2019, the Modi government has not framed the Rules under this Act. Now, on the eve of the general elections, it is pushing for its implementation with a view to further sharpen communal polarization and hoping to reap electoral gains, particularly in Eastern India."

Firmly with INDIA bloc

Even as the Congress-led opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) suffered a severe blow with Nitish Kumar switching to the BJP-led NDA, the CPM said it will “make all efforts to further strengthen this formation and continue the activities to defeat the BJP in order to safeguard the secular democratic character of our Constitutional Republic”.

“The focus is to complete the ongoing state-level talks on seat sharing between its constituents at the earliest and then proceed to reach out to the people on the basis of core issues that are aimed at improving their livelihood and defending Constitutional values.”

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Photo: Manorama

Kerala Governor: Grossly erratic behaviour

“The Kerala Governor has over-stepped all boundaries with his constant political attacks on the elected state government and his grossly erratic behaviour,” said the CPM communique.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had staged a roadside sit-in demanding action on ragings protests against him and CPM has maintained the position of its state unit. “His statements like "beginning of the collapse of the Constitutional machinery" are threats levelled against the state government which will be rejected outright by the people of the state.”