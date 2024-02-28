Santhan, former convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, dies amid plans to return to Sri Lanka

Chennai: Santhan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died here following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.

Santhan alias T Suthendiraraja (55) is a Sri Lankan national and he died while undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for liver failure.

Santhan, along with his fellow convicts were set free by the Supreme Court in 2022 after they served over 20 years of jail term in connection with the killing of the former Prime Minister near here in 1991.

Santhan, a former member of the LTTE's intelligence wing, arrived in India by boat along with the key conspirator, Shivarasan.

He had recently expressed a desire to visit his ailing mother in Sri Lanka and had sought assistance from the Sri Lankan President to facilitate his stay.

Following his release, Shanthan was residing in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli, while co-accused Nalini, who was also set free, moved to her home in Vellore. Other released convicts include Nalini's husband, Murugan, Robert Pius, Jayakumar, and Ravichandran.

E Theranirajan, Dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where Santhan was undergoing treatment for "liver failure", said he died at 7.50 am.

Santhan suffered a cardiac arrest around 4 am on Wednesday but was 'revived' following a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) procedure and was given an oxygen supply and was on a ventilator, Theranirajan told reporters. However, Santhan did not respond to treatment "and he died at 7.50 am today," he said. "A post-mortem will be conducted....legal arrangements are underway for the body to be sent to Sri Lanka," he added.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital here from a special camp in Tiruchirappalli, where he was lodged after his release, on January 27 for "liver failure", the Dean said.

(With PTI inputs)