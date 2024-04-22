Opposition calls out Modi's speech on 'redistribution of wealth'

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking in “poisonous language” and using several new tactics to divert attention from real issues. The Congress on Sunday night had hit back at Prime Minister Modi over his “redistribution of wealth” remarks targeting the party, saying that after facing “disappointment” in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the PM has now resorted to “lies” and “hate speech” to divert people from the real issues.

Sharing the Congress’ latest advertisement focusing on rising prices and unemployment on Monday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Unemployment and inflation are at its peak in the country, and Narendra Modi says ‘everything is fine’.”

“He (Modi) has several new techniques to ‘divert from the issues’, But the end of the business of lies is near,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, Modi said the Congress plans to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also stepped up his attack on the prime minister. “The Prime Minister speaks in a poisonous language on a whole lot of issues. He should also answer a simple question - Since 1951, census has been conducted every ten years. This reveals the actual data of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population. This should have been done in 2021 but has not been done till date. Why is the Prime Minister silent on this?” Ramesh said. Ramesh alleged that this is a conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Talking about the same, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “disheartening.”

“This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your ‘mangalsutra’. They can go to that level,” Modi said.

“He even talked about mangalsutra (sacred thread worn around neck by women). It means he is completely disillusioned and is going to lose this election,” the Rajya Sabha member claimed. “The possibility of electoral loss bothers him, and that is why such language...how can individuals having a certain number of kids be a campaign issue?” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also asked why PM Modi has not discussed his government’s performance over the last 10 years. The PM has not outlined his future plans if he returns to power, Raut claimed.

Social media is also seeing widespread criticism of the remarks made by Modi. Tamil Nadu IT Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan tweeted that, “Rest in Peace....Election Commission of India”

Rest in Peace....Election Commission of India https://t.co/2oNgRX38wa — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) April 21, 2024

(With PTI Inputs)