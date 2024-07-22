Navy warship INS Brahmaputra severely damaged in fire, sailor missing

Mumbai: A sailor is missing after fire broke out aboard the Navy's multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra in Mumbai dockyard, an official said on Monday, adding the ship is now resting on the side.

A fire had broken out on board the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, an official release said. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of fire fighters from the dockyard and other ships in harbour, by the morning of July 22.

Further follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out, it said.

In the afternoon on Monday, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side), the release said. Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side, it added.

All the personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident, the release said.