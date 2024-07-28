Delhi coaching centre flood: Basement meant for parking, storage; library illegal

New Delhi: The basement of the coaching institute in Old Rajendra Nagar where three civil services aspirants, including a Keralite, died by rain-induced flooding was functioning illegally as a library, officials said on Sunday.

Rao's IAS Study Circle, the coaching institute, had falsely shown that the basement was being used for parking and as a store room, as per the building plan and the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the fire department. The three-storey coaching centre had its building plan approved by the concerned MCD department in 2021.

"In the building completion certificate of the institute, it is clearly written that it can only be used for parking and storage in the basement. It means that the library was running illegally in the basement," an MCD official said.

The three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area. Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala were identified to have died in the incident, police said.

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar, after taking charge in June, has suspended several officers from the corporation's building department. Last week, three officers of the department were suspended at the zone where the coaching centre is located. There was an immediate reaction from the commissioner on the reason behind the suspension.

The coaching institute made a similar disclosure to the fire department about the basement, thus also violating its norms, according to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg. Garg said, "The building has fire NOC, but in the NOC they had shown the basement as a store room. The management of the institute was using the same room as a classroom or library which is a violation of the NOC," Garg told PTI. He further said that there was no option to de-water the basement.

Locals complained that there are several other coaching institutions in the area which operate from the basement. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has issued directions to take strict action coaching institutes found flouting the building bye-laws and ascertain if any MCD officer is responsible for the incident. The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation, which was also conducted by the NDRF, police and fire department.

Owner, coordinator arrested

Police arrested the coaching centre owner Abhishek Gupta and the coordinator Deshpal Singh on Sunday. Protests erupted at Rajinder Nagar over the incident with former DCW chief Swati Maliwal also visiting the incident site. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also visited the site.

Ernakulam native dies in flood

Nevin Dalvin, a native of Ernakulam, is one of the three UPSC aspirants killed in the flooding. He is the son of Lancelet TS. Nevin was a research scholar at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and he reached the coaching centre library around 10 am on Saturday.

