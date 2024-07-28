Malayalam
Keralite among 3 killed in Delhi IAS coaching centre flood; Students stage protest

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2024 09:49 AM IST Updated: July 28, 2024 09:56 AM IST
Naveen from Ernakulam was died in the accident. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorma News
Topic | India

New Delhi: Students are staging protest over the death of three students who were drowned in the flooded library of Rau's IAS Study Circle on Saturday night in Central Delhi. Terming the accident a disaster, the students alleged that more students are feared trapped in the library that functions in the basement of the building. Though the police are yet to reveal the identity of the deceased, ANI reported that the three are from Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Manorama News reported that Ernakulam native Nevin David, a research scholar in JNU was drowned in the flooded library of the centre.

The angry students of the centre have been staging a protest in front of the coaching centre since Saturday night alleging that lapses of the civic body in cleaning the clogged drainage led to the accident that claimed the lives of their friends. AAP Rajya Sabha M P Swati Maliwal reached the centre on Sunday morning to pacify the protesters. Though a group of students blocked Maliwal alleging political game behind her visit, she pacified them declaring solodarity with their protest. She termed the deaths as murders and condemned the negligence of the government in finding a solution to the waterlogging in the area. The students demanded that police should take action against all who are responsible for criminal negligence.

