'Outsider' with access to hospital held for murder of Kolkata doctor

Kolkata: Police on Saturday arrested a person allegedly involved in a sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital here. According to a senior official, the arrested individual is an outsider who had free access to the hospital's various departments.

"We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious, and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," the police officer told PTI.

Talking more about the accused, police said that they recovered a torn part of a Bluetooth earphone which led to the culprit. In fact, other PGTs and female doctors also identified the culprit from CCTV footage grabbed from other parts of the hospital premises, a source in the police department said.

Police officers also claimed that the arrested accused had given different statements during the grilling done. "Now, we are trying to find out who else was with him or he had someone else with him," he said, adding that police might conduct necessary medical examinations on him.

Police officers also questioned two intern doctors the entire Friday night in connection with their ongoing probe into the death of the woman doctor, he said. The semi-nude body of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday.

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night. The body bore injury marks. Her father had alleged that she was raped and murdered inside Kar Medical College and Hospital and efforts are on to hide the truth. Preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse of the woman doctor before she was killed, police said.

A city court on Saturday ordered a 14-day police remand for the accused, who has been charged under Sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS. The accused was brought before the Sealdah court following the arrest. The judge granted the prosecution's request for a 14-day police remand till August 23 for further questioning in connection with the crime.

(With PTI Inputs)