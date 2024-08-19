Kolkata doctor inflicted with 14 injuries before death, autopsy report suggests involvement of multiple offenders

Kolkata: The autopsy report of the woman doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 9 revealed that she sustained a total of 14 injuries before her death. As per the report, multiple injuries were traced in different parts of the body including the head, cheeks, lips, nose, right jaw, chin, neck, left arm, left shoulder, left knee, ankle and inside genitalia.



Haemorrhage was noted in the lungs, with blood clots in other parts of the body as well as a white thick viscid liquid present inside the genitalia. The findings of the report suggest that the death of the victim was due to the effect of manual strangulation associated with smothering with the manner of death being homicidal, said the sources.

Medical evidence of the forceful penetration of the victim’s genitals has also been mentioned in the report which suggests sexual assault, the sources added. Blood and other samples have been sent for further analysis.

Medical experts say that the findings of the report conform with the claims of the protesting medical students and junior doctors, that the ghastly rape and murder had not been the handiwork of one individual and multiple partners were involved in the crime. Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who went through the report, claimed that it indicated multiple penetrations. "The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," he said.

So far, only one individual, a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been taken into custody. He was arrested by the Kolkata Police and later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI took over the investigation on Calcutta High Court's order.

The investigating CBI sleuths, sources said, are also trying hard to track other partners in the crime, by questioning multiple individuals and more especially the former and controversial principal of RG Kar Medical College Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Ghosh has been interrogated by the CBI’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata for a marathon of 12 to 13 hours during the last three days. The body of the postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital here on the morning of August 9.

(With IANS, PTI inputs.)