Indian Coast Guard saves 11 people from sinking cargo ship in sea-air operation

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 11 people from a sinking cargo ship en route to Port Blair from Kolkata in a swift night operation on Sunday. MV ITT PUMA, a cargo ship sank 90 nautical miles from south of Sagar Island here. According to reports, body of a missing person was recovered during the search. The officials are yet to reveal name of the deceased. Two others are missing.

The Coast Guard officials carried out a sea-air search and Rescue Operation (SAR) to save the people from the ship. The night operation was conducted with Sarang and Amogh, two ships of the Indian Coast Guard and a CG Dornier aircraft.



A senior Coast Guard official said the Mumbai-registered ship with a carrying capacity of 75 metric tons sank around 80 km from Kolkata.

"Information was received by Coast Guard Haldia from Sagar VTS (Vessel Tracking System) yesterday. Coast Guard Dornier aircraft located it at 9:30 pm and ICG ships Sarang and Amogh reached position at 9:45 pm and commenced search and rescue mission," the spokesperson said.