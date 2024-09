New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In addition, an earthquake was reported in Noklak town, Nagaland, in the early hours of Sunday. The tremor, which registered a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 3.36 am in the Noklak area, according to the NCS. No casualties or significant damage have been reported so far.