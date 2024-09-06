15 killed, 13 hurt after bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh NH in UP's Hathras

Hathras: At least 15 people, including four women and an equal number of children, travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Thirteen people have also been injured in the accident and admitted to a government hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to reach the spot and take care of the relief measures. The chief minister has also asked the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

"The bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh national highway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said.

The accident occurred near Kanwarpur village, about 10 kilometres from the district headquarters. The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad (25), Munne Khan (55), Muskan (16), Talli (28), Tabassum (28), Najma (25), Bhola (25), Khushbu (25), Jameel (50), Chote (25), Ayan (two), Sufiyan (one), Alfaz (six), Shoaib (five) and Ishrat (50).

The chief minister has given instructions to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The local administration is providing all possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government, he said on X.

Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the deaths of several people in a road accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.