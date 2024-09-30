'Terrorism has no place in our world,' Modi says after phone call with Netanyahu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he highlighted the need for de-escalation while discussing recent developments in West Asia during a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages," Modi posted on X.

Israeli military had on Saturday killed a leader of the militant group Hezbollah as it ramped up attacks in Lebanon. "India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," Modi said.