Delhi records worst pollution level in India; bans interstate buses, considers artificial rains

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures as Delhi recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the "severe" category for two consecutive days. As part of GRAP-3 measures, an additional 106 cluster buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation would run in the city while metro trains would make 60 extra tips, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai in a press briefing on Friday.

Interstate buses, except for e-buses and CNG vehicles, have been banned. Additionally, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers have been prohibited, he added.

The minister said emergency measures, such as artificial rain, will be considered if the air quality deteriorates further. Private construction and demolition activities have been banned under GRAP III measures as well.

The Environment Minister has urged people to use bicycles to travel short distances, rely on public transport, carpool, or work from home whenever possible.

An inter-departmental meeting was held on Friday with officials from the MCD, PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Transport, DTC, Metro, Education, and other departments concerned to strengthen the winter action plan.