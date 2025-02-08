Bidar (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a man murdered his 18-year-old daughter after she allegedly refused to marry a person of his interest. According to police, the incident occurred on Friday at around 3 pm in Aurad taluka of this district. Police arrested the girl’s father, Motiram, after registering a murder case against him. The victim is Monika Motiram Jadhav, said police.

She had an affair with a boy from her caste. Last month, she eloped with him following which a complaint was lodged by her parents. Both of them were secured by the police and the girl was safely handed over to her parents.

Later, both the girl and the boy ended their relationship. Motiram was disturbed after facing a lot of humiliation over his daughter’s love affair.

On Friday, Motiram tried to convince Monika to marry someone of his interest. But she refused, saying she was not interested in marrying anyone. Irked with this, he allegedly thrashed her with a wooden stick and hit her head. He then allegedly strangled her using a rope, which led to her death, a senior police officer said.

“The incident took place when Motiram’s wife left home to fetch water. We have registered a case of murder at Santhpur police station and arrested the accused father in connection with the incident," he added.