Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Friday. He was 87.

He was popular as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of popular patriotic films such as ‘Shaheed’, ‘Upkar’ and ‘Purab Aur Paschim’.

His family friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told PTI that Kumar had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues around 3.30 am.

Kumar, a Dadasaheb Phalke winner, was also known for hits such as "Do Badan", "Haryali Aur Rasta" and "Gumnam".