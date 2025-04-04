Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar no more
Mail This Article
×
Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Friday. He was 87.
He was popular as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of popular patriotic films such as ‘Shaheed’, ‘Upkar’ and ‘Purab Aur Paschim’.
His family friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told PTI that Kumar had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues around 3.30 am.
Kumar, a Dadasaheb Phalke winner, was also known for hits such as "Do Badan", "Haryali Aur Rasta" and "Gumnam".
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.