Hyderabad terror plot foiled by Andhra, Telangana police; two arrested
Vizianagaram: A joint operation by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police has led to the arrest of two men suspected of planning bomb blasts in Hyderabad. Siraj Ur Rehman (29), a resident of Vizianagaram, was detained following a tip-off. Explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, were seized from his premises during a search, police said on Sunday.
“During interrogation, Rehman revealed information that led to the detention of another individual, Syed Sameer (28), from Hyderabad,” police added.
Both men are in custody and will be produced before a court. Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities.
